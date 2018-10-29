Tyler ISD, UT Tyler create partnership to inspire future school leaders

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Educators with Tyler ISD will soon have the opportunity to further their own education as part of a new joint program with the University of Texas at Tyler.
Leaders from both school announced the TeamONE Tyler program on Monday, officially titled the Tyler ISD Leadership Pipeline Initiative. The program will provide an opportunity for a select group of Tyler ISD educators to earn their master’s degree through UT Tyler online programs. The idea is create the next generation of homegrown leadership who are experienced in administration specific to Tyler ISD.
“We’re always looking for ways to interject some diversity into our school system," said Dr. Marty Crawford, superintendent at Tyler ISD. "Having the opportunity to have our staff compete for these opportunities to get their master’s degree and their principal certification from the University of Texas at Tyler, we think is a pretty creative way to do that.”
Crawford said 7 to 10 candidates will be chosen each 2-year cycle to earn their master’s degree in educational administration with a focus in principalship.
“We’re very proud to have that opportunity to help build those leaders because it makes a great impact," said Jennifer Jones, assistant professor at UT Tyler. "Not only in our community’s schools, but for our children, who are working their way up to be successful citizens.”
Jones said the program will be paid for entirely by Tyler ISD, and will come at no cost to educators chosen to enroll. Crawford added that educators must commit to a 3-year commitment on the back-end to ensure they remain in Tyler ISD for at least that time.
“Being able to ‘Tyler-ize’ that program, as far as Tyler ISD goes, is something we think we can do that’s exceptional, compared to the other master’s degree programs that are out there,” Crawford said.
