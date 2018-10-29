Troup man accused of intoxicated driving in Whitehouse man’s death

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Troup man has been arrested in connection with the August 2017 motorcycle death of a Whitehouse man.
Dante Devaughn Roberson, 18, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.
DPS has confirmed the arrest is in connection with the wreck.
According to a previous story, Roberson was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry on State Highway 110 and crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2004 Honda motorcycle, driven by Murray Clark, 51. Clark was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Previous story: DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in wreck south of Whitehouse
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.