Trial date set for Lindale man who allegedly shot at Toll 49 construction workers

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Lindale man who allegedly rode around on a four-wheeler, shooting at construction workers.
Howard Beggs, 83, of Lindale was indicted Oct. 18 in a Smith County courtroom. Beggs' trial is set for Jan. 14, 2019.
Beggs is charged with deadly conduct in connection with the Aug. 11, 2016, shooting on Toll 49.
At the time of the incident, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said construction workers were installing a silt fence as part of the Toll 49 extension north of Interstate 20 when they heard shooting. The workers reported asking Beggs not to shoot in their direction after seeing him on a four-wheeler.
Beggs had allegedly previously threatened workers in the area.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.