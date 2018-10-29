Trial date set for Lindale man who allegedly shot at Toll 49 construction workers

Howard Beggs, 83, of Lindale was indicted Oct. 18 in a Smith County courtroom. Beggs is charged with deadly conduct in connection with the Aug. 11, 2016, shooting on Toll 49. (Slayton, Ashley)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 29, 2018 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:51 PM

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Lindale man who allegedly rode around on a four-wheeler, shooting at construction workers.

Howard Beggs, 83, of Lindale was indicted Oct. 18 in a Smith County courtroom. Beggs' trial is set for Jan. 14, 2019.

Beggs is charged with deadly conduct in connection with the Aug. 11, 2016, shooting on Toll 49.

At the time of the incident, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said construction workers were installing a silt fence as part of the Toll 49 extension north of Interstate 20 when they heard shooting. The workers reported asking Beggs not to shoot in their direction after seeing him on a four-wheeler.

Beggs had allegedly previously threatened workers in the area.

