Suspect in custody after Longview SWAT situation

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A tense situation off a busy roadway in one East Texas town, as a subject is barricaded behind a hotel front desk.
It happened around eleven Saturday morning, when police were called to the Homewood Suites in Longview on Mccann road.
Police responded to a report of a person barricaded inside the hotel.
The a call was for a disturbance in the lobby and when officers arrived they were told that a man had come into the lobby and was possibly armed.
"I didn't have any clue but I knew it was serious because the police were dressed in swat full gear. Guns even they brought out the robot," said one witness at the scene.
All of this taking place as traffic passed along Mccann road, with motorists seeing a heavy police presence arrive, including a SWAT team.
"I had to pull over. I was driving past and pulled over to try to get out of the way," said a motorist.
Police say the suspect ran behind the hotel counter and barricaded himself.
"It got scary when I saw them, how they grouped up and getting ready to go in the Homewood Suites. I was very nervous and I was praying," said a witness.
In the end police got the man out without anyone getting hurt. He was transported to a local hospital.
The identity of the man taken into custody has not been released at this time.
