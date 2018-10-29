Pharmacy hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A dog costume contest, music, trick-or-treating, and characters from the “Wizard of Oz” were all part of an annual fall flu shot event.
It was the Louis Morgan drive-thru flu shot day.
Longview Fire Department and Longview Police Department officers participated in the event, which featured trick-or-treating for the kids, live music, a dog costume contest and drive-thru flu shots for the elderly and disabled.
The event was developed to be family-friendly and to promote awareness for causes such as “Stop the Bleed, Save a Life.” The campaign teaches first aid techniques to laymen.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.