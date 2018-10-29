Highway 110 South blocked near FM-344 as crews respond to power line in roadway

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 29, 2018 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 1:11 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An oversized load has run into power lines in Smith County.

According to Daryl Coslin, Public Information Officer with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 12:18 p.m. for a truck that ran into power lines near the intersection of FM 344 and Highway 110. It is reported the power lines are not down but are hanging low.

DPS said the roadway has been blocked as crews work to repair the line. They advise motorists to use caution while traveling in the area.

Fire personnel, DPS, and the precinct 3 Constable are responding to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

