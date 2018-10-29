No injuries reported in Sunday house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday.
According to a Facebook post, at approximately 11 a.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to 127 Julia Street for a residential structure fire.
Upon arriving to the scene, they found the structure about 50% involved in the fire.
The post said the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
They said nobody was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.