Mount Enterprise residents speak out after city administrator arrest

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX (KLTV) - More details are emerging about the City Administrator for Mount Enterprise who was arrested last week. 56-year-old Rosena Becker Ross is charged with abuse of official capacity. An indictment released today said Ross suggested the city marshal have a traffic ticket quota.
“My opinion is that I believe, yes, that there were some quotas given to our marshal," resident Lisa Garcia said.
Ross is now under indictment for alleged abuse of her official capacity. Her arrest has angered some community members.
“Do I think it was only from our city admin? No, I believe there’s more people in the city council that is also involved in that quota," she said.
The indictment alleges that Ross violated the law by requiring or suggesting to Mount Enterprise City Marshal Parker Sweeney that he was required or expected to issue a certain number of traffic citations.
“You know it’s a speed trap; we’ve been known for being a speed trap for years," she said.
Back in August the city marshal was terminated by the city council, causing rumors to spread that he was fired for fighting against the alleged ticket quota. Now, with no city marshal, resident Mary Weems said community members are at a loss.
“Just the safety of others and their homes and their businesses, we really need an officer of the law here, we need order," she said.
Weems is running for city council and hopes to better inform the community. Residents said that since Ross’ arrest, they haven’t heard from their city officials. We reached out to Mayor Harvey graves this afternoon. He said he is unable to comment on the arrest at this time.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.