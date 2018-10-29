EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another beautiful day ahead with sunny skies and a light breeze. Temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s this afternoon. More sunshine tomorrow, but cloud cover will begin to increase by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Winds could be breezy at times tomorrow with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy by midweek with an increasing chance for rain through the day. That means a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the peak of trick-or-treating for Halloween evening. A cold front will move through Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 70s, but behind the front, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by Thursday morning. Some clearing of the clouds is expected by Thursday afternoon with cool temperatures returning to the forecast. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 60s. A warming trend with more sunshine through the weekend and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.