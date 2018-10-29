Malakoff man dies in weekend wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Henderson County man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday.
Highway Patrol officials say around 5 a.m., troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market 2329 about three miles north of Eustace.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV, identified as Michael Dale Voyles, 47, of Malakoff was traveling southbound on FM 2329 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck two trees.
Voyles was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Kevin Pollock.
The crash remains under investigation.
