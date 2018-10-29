Lufkin principal placed on administrative leave following ‘illegal aliens’ comments on Facebook

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A principal at a Lufkin Middle School has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The leave comes after 8th grade Principal William Dugat allegedly made a comment on Facebook concerning immigration. The post was in response to a local woman’s photo posting, showing her with U.S. Senate Candidate Beto O’Rourke following his visit to Lufkin Thursday.
The comment said, in part, “I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way.”
We first learned of the post after it was sent to us Sunday afternoon, and we immediately worked to confirm with the school district and Principal Dugat.
A spokesperson with the school district confirmed that Superintendent Lynn Torres placed Principal William Dugat on administrative leave Friday.
The school district said, “Yes, we were made aware of the post. We do not condone his actions or his comments. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident.”
We have attempted to make contact with Dugat, but he has not replied.
