Indictment: Mount Enterprise city administrator pushed ticket quota on city marshal

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX (KLTV) - A recently released indictment states the Mount Enterprise city administrator suggested the city marshal have a traffic ticket quota.
Rosena Becker Ross, 56, is charged with Class A misdemeanor abuse of official capacity.
Ross was arrested on the charge on Thursday and posted a $7,500 bond.
According to the text of the indictment, "Ross violated the law “by requiring or suggesting to Mount Enterprise City Marshall Parker Sweeney, a peace officer, that Parker Sweeney was required to or expected to issue a predetermined or specified number of any type or combination of types of traffic citations within a specified period” on the dates of June 1, 5 and 14.
Texas Transportation Code 700.002 states a peace officer cannot be required to issue a specified number of traffic citations within a specific period.
KLTV has reached out to attorneys representing the city for comment.
