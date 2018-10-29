Hunter finds body of Tenaha man reported missing on Sept. 18

sHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A hunter found the body of a 50-year-old Tenaha man who was reported missing on Sept. 18 on the south side of Loop 500 in Shelby County on Oct. 20.
Robert Odis Thomas appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. An autopsy has been ordered in the case.
A previous press release stated that Thomas was last seen at a home off County Road 4360 in Tenaha on Sept. 17. He left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.
