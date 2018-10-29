Gilmer police officer arrested for DWI

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Gilmer police officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
According to Gregg County jail records, 25-year-old Cody Davidson, of Gilmer, was arrested Sunday by Longview police on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Lt. Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department reported at about 2:15 a.m. an officer observed Davidson failing to maintain a single lane while traveling northbound on Judson Road. The officer also observed him fail to signal a lane change as well as drive in the left turn lane.
The officer then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop he smelled the odor of alcohol and conducted a standard sobriety test. Davidson was then placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.
The Gilmer Police Department confirmed that Davidson works as an officer for the department. Gilmer Police Chief Mark Case reported Davidson has been placed on administrative leave and there will be an internal investigation.
Records show Davidson was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Sunday and released the same day.
