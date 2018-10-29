First alert weather day for Wednesday afternoon, evening

EAST TEXAS - (KLTV) - A strong cold front will arrive in East Texas by late Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, warm and humid conditions will be fuel for developing thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Strong winds at the upper levels of the atmosphere will support thunderstorms becoming strong to severe late in the day and will possibly develop into a line of storms by evening.
All of East Texas along and south of I-20 is under a slight risk for severe storms. Areas north of I-20 are in a marginal risk for severe storms. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds, small hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado.
Rain will end as the cold front sweeps through overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning and cooler air returns for the end of the work week.
