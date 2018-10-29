A strong cold front is expected to move through East Texas during the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday, Isolated strong to severe Thunderstorms are expected with the passage of this front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather, meaning that there is a 15% chance for very strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the Slight Risk Area. (See Graphic) Very gusty winds are expected in the strongest storms up to 60 mph or more. Some patches of large hail, larger than a quarter will be possible along with some minor flash flooding and even an isolated tornado. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1.00″ to 3.50″. The heavier amounts are expected to be in the stronger storms that move through on Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is where some isolated flash flooding could occur. Once the front moves through, the risk for severe weather should diminish quickly. Cooler conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday.