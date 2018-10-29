East Texas Synagogue reacts to Pittsburgh

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - In the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue tragedy, East Texas congregations are taking note of how it happened.
The incident worries some who attend services like Temple Emanu-El in Longview over the targeting of religion and anti-Semitism.
“It’s just an atrocity that is needless. It’s certainly reason to be concerned and certainly, our sympathies go out to the congregations at that synagogue in Pittsburgh. You would hope over the years especially after the Holocaust, that people would realize that it’s wrong. And after the situation in Charlottesville, after 60 years Temple Emanu-El finally put in an alarm system. And now after this, we’re going to use a doorbell to access our synagogue or temple,” says Temple Emanu-El member Rusty Milstein.
Federal officials charged the suspect, Robert Bowers, with 29 criminal counts.
They included obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, a hate crime, and using a firearm to commit murder.
He also faces state charges, including 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.
