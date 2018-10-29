East Texas Synagogue reacts to Pittsburgh

“It’s just an atrocity that is needless. It’s certainly reason to be concerned and certainly, our sympathies go out to the congregations at that synagogue in Pittsburgh. You would hope over the years especially after the Holocaust, that people would realize that it’s wrong. And after the situation in Charlottesville, after 60 years Temple Emanu-El finally put in an alarm system. And now after this, we’re going to use a doorbell to access our synagogue or temple,” says Temple Emanu-El member Rusty Milstein.