East Texas roadwork for the week of Oct. 29

Work on the new approach slabs for the bridge is underway as well as guardrail installation on the northbound side of the roadway. The contractor is also preparing to place a concrete overlay on the northbound lanes. Caution is advised due to narrow travel lanes with no shoulder in either direction. Wide loads should seek alternate routes due to restrictions for oversized vehicles. Daily lane closures are possible.The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through this project that includes, cleaning and painting steelgirders, bridge rail replacement, and a concrete overlay of the existing bridge deck.