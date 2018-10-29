Cowboys fire offensive line coach

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 29, 2018 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 3:14 PM

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander,

The NFL team posted a statement about the decision Monday on the team’s official website saying, “After seven games this year, the line has not met its lofty expectations. And with that, comes a change.”

It was Alexander’s first season with the team.

Marc Colombo, a former offensive tackle for the Cowboys, will become assistant offensive line coach, the statement reads.

