2 children recovering after weekend ATV crash

MINEOLA, TX (KLTV) - Two children are recovering after being injured in an ATV wreck Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday when an ATV carrying four children turned on an incline and rolled over, according to the Mineola Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Steve Finely.
According to Finely, two of the children sustained injuries during the crash.
One of the children, a 10-year-old girl, was life-flighted to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas with a fractured femur. Finely reported the child underwent surgery and is now doing well.
The other child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Finely. The child is reportedly doing well.
