Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street tumble

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The stock market has offered the best long-term returns historically, but they’ve come at a price. Stocks can drop suddenly, sometimes for inexplicable reasons. Drops of 10 percent are common enough, even when the market is largely on the upswing, that Wall Street has a term for them: “corrections.” Since the summer of 2015, the S&P 500 has had three such declines, and the index is one bad day away from a fourth. The S&P 500 is down TK percent since setting its record last month. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)