Tyler Police investigating Saturday night robbery of a gas station

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Tyler gas station Saturday night.
According to a press release, Tyler Police responded to a robbery of a gas station in the 1800 block of W. Gentry Parkway at approximately 10:48 p.m. Saturday.
Police said a thin black male approximately 5”08- 6”0, 160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants with white stripes walked into the gas station.
They said upon entering the store the male covered his face and produced a black handgun.
He walked behind the counter and demanded money, and the clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.
Police said the man left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.
Police said this case is still under investigation.
They said anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency phone number 903-531-1000.
