Manhunt ongoing in Rusk County after man wanted for sexual assault of a child spotted

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A manhunt is in progress after a suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child who evaded law enforcement last week was spotted.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police spotted James Paul Calvert in a vehicle driven by a female driver. When they attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver began to flee them.
After chasing the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said the car wrecked out near the intersection of U.S. 79 and FM 839 in Rusk County.
The sheriff’s office said Calvert fled on foot from the vehicle into the woods. The female driver has been arrested.
Deputies from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police, DPS, and game wardens are searching the area where Calvert fled.
This is a developing story. KLTV will continue to update the story.
