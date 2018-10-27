Tatum teen remembered after tragic car wreck

TATUM, TX (KLTV) - A Tatum teenager lost his life Wednesday night in a tragic car wreck. And another teen was just released from intensive care after the incident.
“Landon Good, his favorite color was blue, we just try and do our best to honor him.”
A blue L and G is printed on each Tatum football players helmet. “He loved football, he loved fishing, just an outgoing kid, everyone loved him, very hardworking,” Good family friend, Trey Sterns says.
18-year-old Landon Good graduated from Tatum high school back in May, where he played as a Tatum eagle.
“This town has been through a lot, especially when it comes to young people losing their lives,” Sterns says. around 9:00 Wednesday night,
Landon Good was driving north-bound on State Highway 149. For an undetermined reason, Landon traveled into the oncoming lane, hitting another truck and striking the right passenger side.
Good was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old DeAndre Bradley and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaden Marcott were both transported to a hospital in Longview with unknown injuries.
“This whole community is hurting for them, but as we always do, we come together, we are strong, and we are going to pull through,” Sterns says.
DeAndre Bradley’s family says he was released from the hospital yesterday and is doing well.
And Jaden Marcott’s family says Jaden is out of ICU and expected to have surgery.
