Longview Police respond to person barricaded inside hotel

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police have taken a person into custody following a situation at a hotel Saturday.
According to Longview Police, they responded to a report of a person barricaded inside Homewood Suites in the 200 block of North TX-63 Spur.
Witnesses said they saw a heavy police presence which included a SWAT team and a drone. One southbound lane of TX-63 was blocked off due to the response.
Although details are limited at this time, Longview Police say the person has been taken into custody.
KLTV will continue to update this story.
