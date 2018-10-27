Longview man who falsely claimed to have a bomb arrested

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A man who falsely claimed to have a bomb has been arrested in Longview.
About 5:45 p.m. Friday, Longview Police Department officers responded to a disturbance near the 200 block of Loop 281.
According to Longview Police, 52-year old Ricky Ray Caraway was walking along E. Loop 281 and was contacted by several people who were checking on his welfare.
Police said when they made contact with them, Caraway claimed to have a bomb.
The Loop was temporarily closed while the police department arrived and determined there was not a bomb.
Caraway was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Police said Caraway is currently in the Gregg County Jail.
