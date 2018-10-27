Kilgore police: Suspect in school threat in custody

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore police say a suspect in a threat against Kilgore High School is now in custody and facing multiple felony charges.
Kilgore Police Department released a statement on the arrest Friday evening via social media.
"Friday Update on KHS threats- Everyone can rest easy as the suspect is at KPD.
Since it is still unfolding I will not give out a lot of details, but we wanted everyone to know the threat has been stopped. It was a former student (white adult male). His name will not be released until he has been formally charged and arraigned. This was a whirlwind investigation.
Interfacing with Snap Chat and Google was not easy. Steps were taken by the suspect to conceal his true identity, but perseverance by Det. John Rowe paid off. Folks its not like what you see on CSI Miami. Cyber crimes are complicated and take time to investigate. The cards are stacked against the police in these types of investigations. Peoples privacy comes first to those companies. I also believe strongly in individual privacy, but in situations like this Law Enforcement should be given a higher priority.
During the course of the investigation John and his Sergeant, Trae Portwood, worked with LPD, DPS, and the FBI to bring this investigation to a successful and safe conclusion. I was on hand this evening when we located the suspect. I can’t be any more proud of their fine work."
Kilgore police also say the suspect is facing multiple felonies.
The school district also released a statement via social media.
