Huntington makes history with playoff berth

TARKINGTON, TX (KTRE) - Early in the day on Friday, Huntington’s Jim Kerbow was nervous about the game against Tarkington. By the end of the night, the nerves were all gone.
At half, Huntington trailed 7-0 but the Red Devils knew what was on the line so they went to work. Two scores by Andrew Faulk and a passing touchdown from Tyler Harris to Carson Hopper got the Red Devils the scores they needed as Huntington walked out of Tarkington with a 21-14 win. The win is crucial because it gives Huntington the possible tiebreaker over the Longhorns. In the five team district that means Huntington will make the playoffs for the first time in school history.
“This is huge for our kids,” Kerbow said. “They have worked the their tails of for two years and it is paying off.”
Kerbow knew when he took the job two and a half years ago it was an uphill battle, with many people wondering why the school had a program that has never had a lot of success. With a program that never had a playoff appearance and the best season ever was three wins, Kerbow went to work with the kids in high school and the junior high program.
“These kids did not listen to the noise,” Kerbow said. “They just put their head down and go to work every day. Their goal is to win one game at go to playoffs.”
Kerbow and his staff now have two weeks before the program’s first playoff game.
“We are just going back to work on Monday at getting better,” he said. “There is no pressure on us. We are in and so, as coaches that have gone it is just our job to get these kids ready for what is about to happen.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.