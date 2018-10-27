Huntington makes history with playoff berth

At half, Huntington trailed 7-0 but the Red Devils knew what was on the line so they went to work. Two scores by Andrew Faulk and a passing touchdown from Tyler Harris to Carson Hopper got the Red Devils the scores they needed as Huntington walked out of Tarkington with a 21-14 win. The win is crucial because it gives Huntington the possible tiebreaker over the Longhorns. In the five team district that means Huntington will make the playoffs for the first time in school history.