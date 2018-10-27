East Texas woman certified raptor rehabilitator

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas woman, who devotes all her time, money and energy to rehabilitating birds of prey, tried to return an American bald eagle to the wild today.
Driving to a remote part of Harrison County, raptor rehabilitator Beverly Grage lives for days she can return a healthy bald eagle to the wild.
“It’s always a good day when you can return one. I’ve learned how to do a lot of what I do with the birds by working closely with my local veterinarians,” she says.
Grage started rescuing animals early in life.
“I found a baby possum, and it looked like it needed help and it was tiny. And from that point, that was 1990, I started taking in mammals, and then in 1994 I received my first raptor, a small owl,” Grage says.
She now devotes all her money, time and energy rehabbing raptors.
“You have to be careful knowing which bird eats what, and how to supply that. Most rehabilitators operate either out of their own pockets, or private donations and that’s the same with me. Everything I do is out of my own money,” Grage says.
“Without Beverly, I’m not sure we have a more convenient home for these orphaned of injured birds of prey, she means everything to us as wildlife experts,” says Texas Game Warden Todd Long.
Grage had rehabbed the male bald eagle after it was injured by another eagle four weeks ago.
But as she was set to release it, experience told her this bird was not ready.
"I just think I feel a little bit better about this release if I take him back home, and that's there's nothing else I need to worry about with this release. It's rewarding to know that I helped one animal at a time to go back out and be wild like they're intended to be," says Beverly.
Grage says she’ll rehab the eagle a while longer before trying again to return it to the wild.
