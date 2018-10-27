Business owners rebuild after magnesium fire damages 75-year-old building

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Owners of a 75-year-old east Texas business spent this week recovering from a devastating fire.
Jones Engraving Co. on South Beckham Avenue in Tyler burned last Friday.
Owner David Jones and his wife escaped without injury but say the building was heavily damaged.
“I reached down to turn the saw off and the spark from the blade virtually ignited the magnesium shavings underneath the saw where I was sitting,” Jones says.
Jones walked away from a highly combustible fire unscathed.
“I didn’t get hurt at all, I saw an orange glow behind it, jumped up and said that’s it, I am running,” Jones says.
Small explosions and sparks were shooting from the windows of the building.
“We changed our fire tactics, focused on getting the combustible products out while keeping the water off the magnesium. The fire started accidentally, while working the saw cutting some magnesium plates,” Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee says.
Now, Jones Engraving is gutted on the inside, nothing left but the burnt remains of heavy metal equipment.
“A vintage band saw, that was irreplaceable, we’re trying to find another one, a radio alarm router, and a little mining press and a one-foot sheer for trimming out plates,” Jones says.
Jones has worked at the engraving company since 1971; he says although the building is barely recognizable now, its history is worth recovering.
“I eventually worked my way up and took over the business and I’m trying to keep it going and keep it alive as long as I can,” Jones says.
Jones says the building was not insured, but they are going to do everything they can to rebuild.
