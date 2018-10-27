APNewsBreak: US religious orders asked to ID priest abusers

Case in point: On Friday, it was revealed that the federal prosecutor for the eastern district of Pennsylvania had written a letter to the head of the U.S. bishops' conference instructing all U.S. dioceses to preserve their documents about abuse. But there's no indication that the prosecutor wrote similar letters to the superiors of all the religious orders in the U.S., potentially limiting any federal investigation to diocesan abusers when religious priests and their superiors are just as complicit in the overall scandal.