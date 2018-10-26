Yosemite park rangers recover bodies of 2 who fell to deaths

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, a couple is married atop Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park. Park rangers recovered the bodies of two people who fell from the popular Yosemite overlook after working to reach them for hours, a park official said Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said rangers recovered the bodies of a male and a female on Thursday after working all day to get to them in the "challenging area." Richards said she did not know if rangers had to rappel down or hike up the area in Taft Point where a tourist spotted them on Wednesday, Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers, File) (Amanda Lee Myers)