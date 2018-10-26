VIDEO: Frustrated toddler can’t get Alexa to play her jam

(RNN) – Sometimes our virtual digital assistants just won’t cooperate.
Who hasn’t been frustrated by Cortana, Siri or Alexa?
For Cryssy Turner’s 2-year-old daughter, the struggle was real. All she wanted was to hear “Baby Shark” by PinkFong.
“She tries so hard to get Alexa to play her jam,” Turner said in a Facebook post. “She struggled for at least 5 mins before I even started recording.”
Finally, mom lends a hand (or is that voice), speaking clearly enough for Alexa to understand.
Soon, the toddler is digging her requested tune.
Turner’s Facebook video is an internet hit, with more than 12 million views.
