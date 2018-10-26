Sweet 21! SFA Ladyjacks sweep McNeese to keep win streak alive

SET ONE | SFA 25, McNeese 23 • Although SFA failed to hit above .185 in each of the first two sets, that didn't stop the Ladyjacks from using a strong defensive effort on the floor to draw first blood. • McNeese raced out to an early 6-2 lead following two kills, a block, a service ace and a pair of SFA attack errors. The Cowgirls maintained that lead until an 8-2 surge by the Ladyjacks featuring kills from Coleman, Daron and Hollas put the visitors ahead 14-13. • That set off a frantic run of back-and-forth volleyball that culminated with a 3-1 surge by McNeese that put the Cowgirls ahead 20-19. Much like they have all season, however, the Ladyjacks made all the right move at the end of the set to go up 1-0. • Daron hammered down two more kills while Coleman and Anyia Williams added one each during SFA's 6-4 run to close the set. In all, Daron accumulated five of SFA's 14 terminations in the opening frame. Defensively, SFA scooped up 20 digs and held the Cowgirls to an attacking clip of .159 in the frame.