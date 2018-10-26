Sutton's formula puts Democrats within reach in South Dakota

Noem has fought back by reminding voters of Sutton's Democratic affiliation and trying to tie him to 2016 Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. She also has asserted — over Sutton's denials — that Sutton backs a state income tax for South Dakota, one of seven states without an individual income tax. In their first debate this week, she took aim at Sutton's trustworthiness, saying his background and votes in the Legislature don't match his campaign rhetoric.