Sen. Cruz: ‘East Texas is critically important’

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Senator Ted Cruz was in East Texas on Thursday. Cruz made campaign stops in both Tyler and Longview on his “Get Out The Vote” bus tour.
Campaign officials say about 600 people were in attendance at the Sharon Shrine Temple in Tyler. Many of them were waiting outside in a line that wound through the parking lot.
“I like his aggressiveness,” Devin Crum said. “I like that he works with Trump. I like that he can overcome differences and continue to work across the aisle, and obviously with Donald Trump too.”
“East Texas is critically important,” Sen. Cruz said. “East Texas is conservative part of the state. There are good common sense values in East Texas. And we know that some of the more democratic parts of the state are going to show up in big, big numbers. And I think it’s important that East Texans show up to counter-balance that.”
Cruz was greeted with the crowd chanting, “Cruz, Cruz, Cruz!” Prior to his arrival, Congressman Louie Gohmert spoke to the crowd.
From Tyler the Cruz campaign headed to Longview, where the Senator spoke to supporters at the Longview Exhibit Center.
Cruz will make appearances in Nacogdoches and Livingston on Friday before heading to Galveston.
