Road in Smith County poses major concern for drivers

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County emergency crews have responded to 10 car wrecks in the last six months, all collisions occurring on one particular county road. A curve off County Road 2177, also known as Mixon Road in Troup.
"She went right through there and hit that tree at an angle and ended up upside down in between that tree and over there," Brad Muller says.
Brad Muller has lived on County Road 2177 for 25 years.
“As far as I know 12 in the last 25 years, and the last 30 wrecks,” Muller says.
Brad and his wife Mary say they have seen 12 people die on the curve.
“It was Christmas eve and a lady wrecked into the tree, she wrapped herself around the tree, and she did not survive,” Mary Muller says.
Whitehouse firefighters say they have received at least two calls a month for minor and major crashes on Mixon Road. Smith County Emergency Services District says a woman just last night, over-corrected and knocked out a curve sign; a sign installed just an hour before the accident.
"In the last four to five months, we have had an increase in accidents in that area,” Smith County engineer Frank Davis says.
Davis says County Road 2177 is a part of the road improvement bond that is supposed to start next year. But because of the recent number of crashes on the road, guardrails were installed immediately.
“In the bond project itself, the road will be widened, we will rework and stabilize the roadway, we’ll widen that to 26 foot, right now its 22 feet,” Davis says.
Davis says the striping will also be redone and more guardrails will be installed in the other problem areas in Mixon.
Davis says the cost of the project for Mixon Road will be $1,500,000. More improvements will begin sometime next year.
