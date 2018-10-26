Panola County parents arrested in 2-year-old’s death charged with capital murder

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two parents arrested in connection to the death of their two-year-old son have been charged with capital murder.
According to Harrison County jail records, Braylyn Sheppard, 25, and Brianna Jones, 22, of Beckville have been charged with capital murder and their bonds have been set at $1 million.
Sheppard and Jones had turned themselves in to authorities in April after they were wanted in connection to the death of their son Kaisyn. At that time, the two were charged with injury to a child.
On March 14, deputies were called to the UT Carthage emergency room regarding an unconscious 2-year-old that was brought in by ambulance.
Medical personnel pointed out contusions on Kaisyn’s head and face. He also had internal injuries and was unresponsive and being prepared to be airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where he later died.
At this time, it is unknown whether these new charges are related to the previous incident.
KLTV has reached out to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
