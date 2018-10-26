East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Decreasing clouds over East Texas tonight with partly cloudy skies expected for many after midnight tonight. Partly to Mostly Sunny on Friday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures expected. Plentiful sunshine is expected through the upcoming weekend with mild mornings and very mild afternoons as highs reach the middle to upper 70s. A cold front is expected to move through on Sunday keeping the skies clear but allowing morning lows to dip into the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Another front is expected on Halloween, but not much rain with the front is expected, however, Thursday, rain should move into the area once again.