Man who falsely claimed to have bomb arrested in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A man who falsely claimed to have a bomb has been arrested in Longview.
About 6:15 p.m. Friday, Longview Police Department officers responded to a disturbance near the 2800 block of Loop 281.
According to LPD Public Information Officer Shane McCarter, officers were called after the suspect made a comment that he had a bomb. Officials searched and no bomb was located.
The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was arrested and charged with terroristic threat.
McCarter said the disturbance is unrelated to a social media threat involving the high school.
