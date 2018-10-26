Longview woman gets probation for fatal 2015 wreck

By Jeff Awtrey | October 26, 2018 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:54 AM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Gregg County judge has found a Longview woman guilty in the death of an Avinger woman killed in a November 2015 wreck.

Court records show Judge David Brabham found Ellen Virginia Hicks, 34, guilty of state-jail felony criminal negligent homicide on Thursday. He sentenced her to five years probation.

According to a previous story, 42-year-old Amy Qualls was driving south on County Road 1466 in Gregg County when Hicks crossed over into her lane and hit her head-on. The report states Hicks was distracted by the family dog in her vehicle.

Qualls later died at a Longview hospital.

