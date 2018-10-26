Longview firefighters deploy with Task Force 1

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Some East Texas firefighters have pitched in to help during the flooding in central and south Texas as part of Texas Task Force One.
Members of the Longview Fire Department Water Rescue Team have been helping out along the swollen banks of rivers such as the Trinity for the past week, applying the life-saving training they prepare constantly for.
“These guys do multiple hours of training with swift water, flood water, different boat operation,” says Section Chief Andy Parker of the Longview Fire Department.
Eight members of Longview’s Water Rescue Team were deployed with the task force; using techniques that they have trained countless hours to perfect, they efforted rescues along the swollen banks of rivers like the Trinity.
“The Trinity River, the Llano River was flooded as well. Our guys did most of their work on the Trinity River,” Parker says.
The challenges were what they don’t face in training: obstacles, and time.
“A rescue situation, it takes well trained personnel to do it. You do take a risk to yourself as well as your team once you start the rescue effort,” the section chief says.
The task force deployed 14 water rescue squads positioned across South, East, West, and Central Texas in support of local first responder’s in communities forecast to be impacted by flash floods and river flooding.
"They do any kind of rescue, any kind of humanitarian aid to anyone that might be trapped," says Parker.
The team has finished its deployment and is heading back to Longview.
