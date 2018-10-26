Lindale ISD Bond Election mistakenly left off precinct 19 ballots

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Lindale Independent School District informed residents of a mistake on the ballot involving the Lindale ISD bond election.
According to Lindale ISD, a the Lindale ISD bond election was left off the ballot for a portion of precinct 19 residents on Monday and Tuesday. They reported that the error was corrected by Tuesday afternoon.
Lindale ISD is asking any residents who voted on Monday and Tuesday and did not see the bond election on their ballot to contact election officials at Lillie Russell Memorial Library.
