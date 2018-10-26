Family offers reward for info in death of billionaire

Brian Greenspan, far right, the lawyer for the family of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, speaks at a news conference in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Greenspan announced Friday a multimillion-dollar reward for information about the death of drug-company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey. Sitting next to Greenspan is Tom Klatt, a private investigator for the family and former Toronto police homicide detective, Mike Davis, a private investigator for the family and former Toronto police homicide detective, Ray Zarb, a private investigator for the family and former Toronto police homicide detective, and Brian Dalrymple, a forensics expert, who is working for the family. (AP Photo/Robert Gillies) (Robert Gillies)