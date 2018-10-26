Kilgore woman takes plea deal of lesser charge in connection with shooting death

GILMER, TX (KLTV) - A woman who was originally charged with murder in the death of a Pittsburg man has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in Upshur County.
Alize Mcfall of Kilgore agreed to a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence in the Upshur County District Court Friday.
She was one of four people who were charged in the shooting death of Kendrick Lemichel Jackson.
District Attorney Billy Byrd said she was the driver in this case and thought they were going to rob a drug dealer.
Co-defendants in the case gave statements that Mcfall didn’t know about the plan to kill Jackson, Byrd said.
On March 28, Kendrick Lemichel Jackson of Pittsburg was killed inside his home in Upshur County. Jackson, 29, was found dead by police in the 14000 block of FM 1975 near the Lafayette Community, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Devontay Hunter, 20, accepted a 30-year sentence earlier this year for the crime. Xavier Mumphrey pleaded guilty in January and accepted a 47-year prison sentence. Decorian Robbins is serving a 40-year prison sentence for the crime .
