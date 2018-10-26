Kilgore PD: man arrested after 92-mile police chase

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - A man was arrested Friday after leading police on a 92-mile chase.
According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, around midnight Friday, an officer attempted to pull over Dustin Rhan Lay for a traffic violation.
Police said Lay refused to stop and instead led police on a chase that went through the southern part of Longview, through Lakeport, and then into the northwest part of Rusk County. The Facebook post said Lay eventually went through Henderson and toward Tatum.
The post said Lay attempted to play chicken with a semi, and the semi ran him off the road. His car ran into the ditch and became stuck.
Police said Lay ran from his vehicle with a platoon of Officers on his tail. Officers ran him down and took him into custody.
Kilgore Police said the chase was 92-miles long
