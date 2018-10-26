Jury gives man three life sentences for fiery wreck that killed 3, unborn child

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man who was convicted of manslaughter following a fiery wreck that killed three people and an unborn child has now been given three life sentences in prison.
Friday, Gilberto Gomez, 26, was sentenced in a Smith County courtroom. The jury was unanimous with its decision. The prosecutor asked the court to stack the sentences and Gomez will have to serve the sentences concurrently. He will not be eligible for parole until 90 years.
The prior day a jury found Gomez guilty for three counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the February wreck.
According to authorities, Gomez was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche along SH-110 when he crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lane where it struck a 2005 Toyota Camry. Both vehicles were burned in the crash.
The two passengers in the Toyota Camry, Jaewoong Jang, 34, of Lindale, Mikyung Ji, 29, of Lindale and Ji’s unborn baby were killed in the wreck. A passenger in Gomez’s vehicle, Jeremy Boyd, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
