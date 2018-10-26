Injury woes continue for Texans as they loose Fuller V to ACL tear

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Texans Thursday night win 42-23 over Miami came at a cost as they continue to fight the injury bug.
Head Coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Friday morning that wide receiver Will Fuller V is done for the season with an ACL tear. Half way through the fourth quarter, Fuller appeared to have injured his knee on a deep pass from Deshaun Watson. He was checked out on the field and walked off on his own power. Fuller had already missed one game this year with a hamstring injury. According to the Houston Texans official game stats, before the injury Fuller had caught five passes for a team-high 124 yards receiving and a career-long 73-yard touchdown.
“Right now I’m very disappointed for Will,” head coach Bill O’Brien said.
The team entered the game with Keke Coutee, Ryan Griffin, Zach Fulton, Brian Peters, Aaron Colvin Shareece Wright and Andre Hal all injured and not available.
During the game the team also lost cornerback Jonathan Joseph and Linebcker Zack Cuningham with leg and knee injuries in the game. Joseph became the fourth corner for the team to go down with an injury.
During his Friday morning press conference, O’Brien was asked about the possibility of bringing in Dez Bryant due to the injury to Fuller.
“My answer to that question is we explore everything” O’Brien said. “That is one of the jobs of [General Manager] Brian [Gaine]. He looks at that stuff and we meet and talk. We look at our own team first and how we can do this or that with what we have and then we look to outside guys.”
The Texans improved to 5-3 on the year with the win. The team will travel to Denver on Nov. 4 before taking their bye week.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.