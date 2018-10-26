Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: Fugitive who led authorities on chase still at large

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - In the wake of a short car chase through Athens that ended with the suspect fleeing on foot Friday afternoon, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the man.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that HCSO deputies acted on a tip and went to a house on Moody Circle in Athens to serve felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants on Clint Mixon, 28. He added that as the deputies were getting out of their patrol unit, Mixon got into another vehicle and fled the scene.
The Athens Police Department assisted when the deputies went to serve the warrants, according to Chief Buddy Hill.
After a short chase, Mixon, an Athens resident, drove down an alleyway and eventually “bailed out” of the vehicle near the Athens High School football field, Hillhouse said. The sheriff said Mixon then fled on foot.
Hillhouse said he will keep several HCSO patrol units in the area in the hopes that they will spot Mixon.
Hillhouse said that Mixon is wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 gram, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Mixon is not considered to be armed and dangerous, Hillhouse said.
Anyone with any information about Mixon’s whereabouts is urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128.
