Former Carthage teacher charged with improper relationship between educator, student

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former Carthage ISD teacher has been arrested on the charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
According to Gregg County jail records, 24-year-old Lauren Nicole Nolan, of Longview, was arrested on Oct. 25. She was arrested on warrants for improper relationship between an educator and student as well as online solicitation of a minor.
It is reported Nolan previously was a teacher and a coach for Carthage ISD. In a press release, the district reported that she taught junior high math and served as a volleyball and soccer coach for the high school. Carthage ISD confirmed that she no longer works for the school and left the district before this current school year.
In a press release, the district reported that they had received complaints about “comments Ms. Nolan made in the classroom” on March 9. She was then immediately placed on administrative leave and submitted her letter of resignation the next day. She did not return to school for the remainder of the school year.
“As such, Ms. Nolan has not had any further contact with students of CISD in her capacity as a school employee since that time,” said Carthage ISD in their press release.
The district reported that a report was made to the State Board of Educator Certification at the time that Nolan was placed on administrative leave. They also said any information they obtained was sent to local law enforcement.
Carthage ISD released the following statement about Nolan’s arrest:
Carthage ISD is committed to keeping our parents and community informed regarding all matters that have implications for the safety and security of our students. Although we have limited information at this time, we feel it is appropriate to ensure our community that CISD is aware of media reports about the arrest of Lauren Nolan.
We would like to express our appreciation to the law enforcement officials involved in investigating this matter. If you have relevant information, we encourage you to report to the Carthage Police Department at 903-693-3866. We want to assure parents that the safety of our students is the District’s most important priority. CISD will continue to monitor this situation and work law enforcement to determine the best ways to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
Carthage Police Chief Jim Vanover said the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation. The investigations remains ongoing and details are limited at this time.
Nolan was booked into the Gregg County jail and her collective bond has been set at $35,000 with a hearing required
